Beckham wishes he was playing for me at this stadium, says Tottenham boss Pochettino

David Beckham told Mauricio Pochettino he wishes he was playing under the Tottenham manager in the club’s impressive new stadium.

Former England captain Beckham was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs routed Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday.

Pochettino gave away the penalty that Beckham converted during England’s 1-0 win over Argentina at the 2002 World Cup, four years on from his infamous sending off against the same opponents at France ’98.

But the talk was clearly all amicable in north London, with former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Beckham mightily impressed with the set up at Spurs, where he was once among the youth ranks.

Asked about how important it is to make the new stadium a fortress after hammering Palace, Pochettino replied: “I think it’s an amazing stadium. I was talking to David Beckham just now and he said, ‘I wish I could still play football and play now for Tottenham because this stadium is amazing’.

“For us it’s so important to make our stadium our home and start to feel comfortable. It’s completely different to White Hart Lane and of course I think with time we are going to feel at home and it’s going to be difficult for opponents to beat us.”

Pressed further on Beckham’s comments, Pochettino replied: “Yes, yes, yes. He said ‘I wish I could play here and play for you!'”