It’s the job – Klopp not dishing out praise for Liverpool comeback

Liverpool came back from a goal down to beat Newcastle United, but Jurgen Klopp was keen not to overstate their fightback.

Jurgen Klopp refused to praise Liverpool for coming from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 3-1 as he said the Reds merely did their job.

Jetro Willems scored with a wonderful strike early on to put Newcastle in front at Anfield, but Liverpool rallied and a Sadio Mane brace was followed by Mohamed Salah’s clincher 18 minutes from time.

In the end Liverpool could have won by more only for Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle net to produce a string of saves to keep the score down.

It was put to Klopp in his post-match news conference that the Reds displayed admirable character to turn things around, but the German was not overly impressed.

“It doesn’t make me too pleased because I think it is the job,” Klopp told reporters. “We cannot only perform on the best days of our life. If you have an average day you still have to perform and to win.

“We have to learn from the game, that’s how it is. The challenge after the international break is always to find a common rhythm.

“We have had to do that plenty of times, we needed longer today. That’s okay as long as we don’t concede, because there is always a chance to come back.”

Roberto Firmino had a vital role off the bench after replacing the injured Divock Origi in the first half, playing the pass that led to Mane’s second, before setting up Salah with an outrageous flick.

And Klopp accepts the Reds’ setup was not working until Firmino came on.

“It was my idea to start with Sadio in the centre and Div [Origi] on the left wing,” Klopp said. “That has already worked for us, but [Saturday] it didn’t work too well.

“We changed it in the game, but unfortunately Div twisted his ankle early in the game and then had to come off. We all hope it is not too serious.

“But then Bobby [Firmino] came on in his natural position, Sadio found space and was more flexible, Mo [Salah] was really strong against physical players.

“When we were more flexible and we used Mo more often for balls into his feet and one-twos in and around the box, we were then really in charge of the game.

“We won a lot of second balls, fewer counter-attacks, and it was a really good game. Wonderful goals. We had even better moments which we didn’t finish off.”

Klopp was unable to provide much of an update on Origi, however, other than to say he is due for a scan.

“Origi will have a scan then we will know more,” he added. “That’s not cool. He is in really good shape, hopefully not a lot to be found.”