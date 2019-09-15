Wolves 2-5 Chelsea: Tammy Abraham hits historic Blues hat-trick

Chelsea cruised to a 5-2 victory over Wolves at Molineux thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from striker Tammy Abraham.

After doubles against Norwich City and Sheffield United, Abraham became the youngest Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick in a brilliant display.

Fikayo Tomori got his first goal for the Blues with an ambitious 25-yard shot that wrong-footed Rui Patricio and swirled into top-left corner, with Abraham making it 3-0 before the break.

Abraham followed his treble with an own goal, while an effort from Patrick Cutrone gave Wolves the faintest of hopes before Mason Mount curled home a fine finish in the 96th minute to cap the win.