Wolves 2-5 Chelsea: Tammy Abraham hits historic Blues hat-trick

Chelsea cruised to a 5-2 victory over Wolves at Molineux thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from striker Tammy Abraham.
After doubles against Norwich City and Sheffield United, Abraham became the youngest Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick in a brilliant display.
Fikayo Tomori got his first goal for the Blues with an ambitious 25-yard shot that wrong-footed Rui Patricio and swirled into top-left corner, with Abraham making it 3-0 before the break.
Abraham followed his treble with an own goal, while an effort from Patrick Cutrone gave Wolves the faintest of hopes before Mason Mount curled home a fine finish in the 96th minute to cap the win.
3 – Tammy Abraham (21y 347d) has become the youngest ever Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick, and is the youngest Englishman to do so in the competition since Raheem Sterling (v Bournemouth) in October 2015. Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/huibRPCliW
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019