The kids are alright – Chelsea’s English youngsters leading the way under Lampard

Chelsea’s English youngsters are repaying the faith of head coach Frank Lampard, with all 10 of the club’s Premier League goals so far this term scored by homegrown players aged 21 or under.

Lampard’s appointment was expected to usher in a new youthful era at the club as they faced a transfer embargo and those young players are holding their own.

While results did not entirely go to plan before the international break, Chelsea were 4-0 up just after half-time at Wolves on Saturday.

And, as has been the case throughout the season to date, all of their goals were again scored by English players aged 21 or under.

Fikayo Tomori’s stunning long-range effort made it 1-0 to the Blues, before Tammy Abraham stabbed home their second soon after.

9 – Each of Chelsea’s nine Premier League goals this season have been scored by English players aged 21 or under – Tammy Abraham (6), Mason Mount (2) and Fikayo Tomori (1). Patriotic. pic.twitter.com/wW0XK6O21j — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

Abraham doubled his tally with a fine header just before the break, making him only the third player in Premier League history after Cristiano Ronaldo and Dele Alli to score two or more goals in three consecutive appearances while aged under 21.

The in-form Abraham then completed his hat-trick early in the second half, skipping away from Conor Coady before rifling home, taking him ahead of Sergio Aguero as the league’s top-scorer.

Chelsea’s other Premier League scorer this term is Mason Mount, who struck against Leicester City and Norwich City.

2 – Tammy Abraham is the third player in Premier League history to score 2+ goals in three consecutive appearances aged 21 or younger, after Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2006 and Dele Alli in January 2017. Shining. pic.twitter.com/WSuVIrXpcT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

Mount’s form earned him his first England cap in the most recent international break and Abraham will surely not have to wait much longer for his senior bow if he continues to find the net with such regularity.

Abraham’s hat-trick clincher moved Chelsea level with Leeds United as the only Premier League side to have 10 consecutive goals scored by English players aged 21 or younger. Leeds achieved the feat in 1999.

9 – Excluding own-goals, Chelsea are only the second team in Premier League history to have nine consecutive Premier League goals scored by players aged 21 or younger, after Leeds United (10 between September and October 1999). pic.twitter.com/LgGo8ldBEi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

After losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and only managing to bring in Christian Pulisic, some predicted a troubling campaign for Chelsea.

But their academy products are providing the spark to keep a ray of positivity at Stamford Bridge in Lampard’s first season at the helm.