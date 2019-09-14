Fans troll Paul Pogba after Marcus Rashford scores penalty for Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s injury made sure that he would not feature in the Red Devils’ ongoing Premier League clash against Leicester City. To make matters worse, his teammate Marcus Rashford earned a penalty and scored off it as well, all of which in turn led to fans trolling the midfielder on Twitter.

“Ah, Manchester United penalty. Cheers ref, Pogba crying,” one fan tweeted.

While another said: “At least Rashford doesn’t have to fight with Pogba to decide who misses this penalty #MUFC”.

Can't believe Pogba didn't get into his kit and come on and take that penalty. Surely he is well enough to take a spot kick? — Andy Wilson (@WndyAilson) September 14, 2019

A third fan said: “Penalty. At least Pogba won’t be taking it.”

“Penalty at least there’s no Pogba to take,” a fourth fan chimed in.

In case you did not know, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner took charge of attempting a penalty during Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Gameweek 2.

Eventually, his spot-kick was saved by Wolves’ shot-stopper Rui Patricio, and the save proved decisive as the game ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

Had Pogba scored, or had he handed the chance to Rashford, Manchester United would have won the game, and fans apparently seem to find it difficult to forget how the Frenchman scuffed their chances.

Earlier today, Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu fouled Rashford in the penalty box and the referee pointed to the spot with just seven minutes on the clock.

The England international promptly scored and gave the Red Devils a vital early lead.