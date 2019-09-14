Premier League |

WATCH: Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori scores goal of the season contender against Wolves

Chelsea newbie Fikayo Tomori impressed thousands of fans on Saturday, courtesy of a brilliant 35-yard screamer scored by the 21-year-old during the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux stadium.

Watch the goal here:

Here is another angle of the goal:

As you can see, Chelsea star Mason Mount was tackled by one of Wolverhampton’s players and the ball broke free, slowly finding its way out into Tomori’s path.

The centre-back then attempted an unbelievable shot from long-range, and much to everyone’s surprise, the ball flew into the back of the net, well out of the reach of Wolves’ shot-stopper Rui Patricio.

Quite understandably, the goal sent fans into a meltdown.

One said: “Since when did Tomori have that in his locker??”

While another said: “Tomori is an actual baller, he’s been instrumental.”

A third fan tweeted: “Tomori is mustard mate what a strike!”

Meanwhile, Match of the Day football pundit and former footballer Gary Lineker was equally as impressed as well.

He tweeted: “Absolutely superb goal from Tomori for @ChelseaFC, another of Frank’s young stars.”

At the time of writing, the Londoners are leading 3-0, with forty minutes left on the clock. Tammy Abraham (34′, 41′) scored two goals for the Blues, after Tomori unleashed his sweet strike as shown above.

