WATCH: Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori scores goal of the season contender against Wolves

Chelsea newbie Fikayo Tomori impressed thousands of fans on Saturday, courtesy of a brilliant 35-yard screamer scored by the 21-year-old during the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux stadium.

Watch the goal here:

Here is another angle of the goal:

ce but de fou de Tomori de Chelsea 😲 pic.twitter.com/xH0z3Phdvy — Paic (@paicmhscc) September 14, 2019

As you can see, Chelsea star Mason Mount was tackled by one of Wolverhampton’s players and the ball broke free, slowly finding its way out into Tomori’s path.

The centre-back then attempted an unbelievable shot from long-range, and much to everyone’s surprise, the ball flew into the back of the net, well out of the reach of Wolves’ shot-stopper Rui Patricio.

Quite understandably, the goal sent fans into a meltdown.

One said: “Since when did Tomori have that in his locker??”

While another said: “Tomori is an actual baller, he’s been instrumental.”

A third fan tweeted: “Tomori is mustard mate what a strike!”

Meanwhile, Match of the Day football pundit and former footballer Gary Lineker was equally as impressed as well.

He tweeted: “Absolutely superb goal from Tomori for @ChelseaFC, another of Frank’s young stars.”

At the time of writing, the Londoners are leading 3-0, with forty minutes left on the clock. Tammy Abraham (34′, 41′) scored two goals for the Blues, after Tomori unleashed his sweet strike as shown above.