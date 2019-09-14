According to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands his players more than former boss Jose Mourinho.

Upon asked by BBC Sport’s Gary Lineker as to how different Solskjaer is, when compared to Mourinho, Rashford said:

“He is very different, but it’s expected because he has played.”

“Off the pitch, he understands the players a bit more. I don’t think it was a problem for him because he is obviously a top manager. He has his way of reading people.”

“But, for me, I just think when a manager has played, they have sort of lived the lifestyle we have lived and they might be a bit more understanding.”

“Right now, everyone is confident in the manager, for one,” Rashford further added.

“We might not be doing what he is telling us to perfection yet, but the initial response to his tactics, his training has been phenomenal.”

The England international was further quizzed about what the Norwegian may have done differently to his predecessors, to deserve the praise meted out by the player.

“For me, just a plan,” the 21-year-old striker said.

“It’s not a plan for this season or just the next game – it’s a plan for years.”

“I think they (managers) need to be backed. In the position we’re in now, we don’t need this rotation of managers because you never settle,” he concluded.

