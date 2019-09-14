Manchester United vs Leicester City lineups, starting XI announced

Ahead what has been termed a due-or-die clash for injury-ridden Manchester United, both United and opponents Leicester City have named their respective lineups and starting XIs an hour before kick-off at Old Trafford.

Take a look at Manchester United’s lineup and starting XI right here:

Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1 formation): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic; Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Daniel James; Marcus Rashford.

Substitutes: Phil Jones, Fred, Sergio Romero, Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes, Axel Tuanzebe, Tahith Chong.

In case you did not know, Manchester United are currently facing a big injury crisis, as the likes of Paul Pogba (ankle), Anthony Martial (thigh), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Diogo Dalot (hip) and Eric Bailly (knee) remain out of the contest as they are yet to recover.

At the same time, Leicester City have no new injury issues after all of their players returned safely from two weeks of international duty.

Now let’s take a look at how Leicester City will line up:

Leicester City Starting XI (4-1-4-1 formation): Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell; Onyinye Ndidi; Demarai Gray, Youri Tielemans, Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison; Jamie Vardy.

Substitutes: James Justin, Wes Morgan, Marc Albrighton, Danny Ward, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet.