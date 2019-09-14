Liverpool 100 not out against Newcastle in the Premier League

Newcastle United have now conceded exactly 100 goals against Liverpool in the Premier League after falling behind at Anfield.

Liverpool chalked up a Premier League landmark against Newcastle United with their second goal in Saturday’s encounter at Anfield.

Sadio Mane tapped in his second of the match to make it 2-1 after a Martin Dubravka error shortly before the break on Merseyside.

It marked the 100th goal Liverpool have scored against Newcastle in the Premier League, becoming just the third team to rack up a century of strikes against a single opponent in the competition.

Arsenal (107) and Manchester United (100) both achieved the feat against Everton, meaning Liverpool are the first side to reach the milestone number against a team that has not been ever present in the Premier League.

Newcastle have not won a top-flight fixture against Liverpool at Anfield since April 16, 1994 and were needing a turnaround to alter that fact.