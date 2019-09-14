Ole Gunnar Solskjaer passes verdict on Leicester City star targeted by Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised winter transfer target and Leicester City star James Maddison, ahead of the Premier League clash between both teams on Saturday.

Solskjaer admitted that any hopes of a victory for an injury-ridden Manchester United will depend on how well they defeat Leicester’s own attacking instinct, led by Maddison himself and England striker Jamie Vardy, who he labelled as the Red Devils’ biggest threats.

“They’re creative, they have pace, there’s good link-up between the two of them,” the Norwegian said, while speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s official website.

“One of the most productive partnerships and we know from last year that Maddison created loads of chances and to have Vardy’s energy and penetration and running in behind all the time is great for any creative player.”

“I think they’re challenging for the top four. They’ve got quality players and a quality manager. I’ve admired Brendan (Rodgers) from afar at times and played against him – I was the manager at Cardiff when he was at Liverpool.”

“He’s got a very good philosophy and he wants his team to play good football. We know it’s going to be tough but any game in the Premier League is hard.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.