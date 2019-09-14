WATCH: Jetro Willems’ scorcher gives Newcastle shock lead against Liverpool

On Saturday, Liverpool welcomed Newcastle United at Anfield for what promised to be a cracking Premier League contest between both teams. Though many fans expected Liverpool to make short work of their opponents, it was Newcastle’s Jetro Willems who became the star early on, thanks to his scorcher in the 7th minute.

The attempt on goal began as Newcastle’s Christian Atsu ran through the centre of the pitch, taking on Liverpool’s defenders one-by-one before passing it out wide to Willems who was unmarked.

Willems then cut back inside Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold with a neat piece of skill, before firing the shot into the top-right corner of the goal – that too, with his weaker right foot!

Watch the video of the goal right here:

8 Liverpool 0 – 1 GOAL Newcastle pic.twitter.com/ln0bkQPDWh — yariga football (@YarigaF) September 14, 2019

While the finishing was brilliant, we would give equal credit to Atsu who had been causing problems for Jurgen Klopp’s side since the start of the game.

He then drifted through the middle of the pitch, attracting a lot of attention from the Reds, before passing the ball out wide to an unmarked Willems, and that, in turn, allowed the left-back an ample amount of time to position himself for the shot.

However, Newcastle’s joy did not last long, as in the 28th minute, Sadio Mane equalized for the European champions with a top-class finish, also thanks to a well-timed assist from left-back Andrew Roberston.