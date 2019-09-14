It’s just the start – Solskjaer expecting James’ hot streak to continue

Daniel James has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Daniel James to continue his flying start to life at Old Trafford.

Winger James, 21, joined United from Swansea City in June for a reported £15million in a deal that caught many by surprise given he had been close to signing for Championship side Leeds United a few months earlier.

Of United’s three close-season signings – Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire being the others – James was the least heralded, but the rapid forward has arguably made the greatest impact, scoring three times in four Premier League appearances as well as being named the club’s Player of the Month for August.

A goal against Leicester City on Saturday will make James – who also netted on international duty with Wales on Monday – only the second United player to score in his first three Premier League games at Old Trafford and Solskjaer has great expectations.

“He’s had a great start and transferring that into the Wales games is great for him and great for Giggsy [Wales boss Ryan Giggs],” Solskjaer told United’s official app.

“I just hope he [James] feels that there’s more to come. We feel there’s more to come. He’s had a great start, but it’s just the start of his career.”

Saturday’s clash will see Maguire come up against his former club for the first time since leaving them to become the world’s most expensive defender and Solskjaer is confident he will thrive despite the impressive form of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.

“They’re creative, they have pace, there’s a good link-up between the two of them,” Solskjaer said of Leicester’s star duo.

“We know from last year that Maddison created loads of chances and to have Vardy’s energy and penetration and running in behind all the time is great for any creative player.

“I know he [Maguire] will be fine, because he’s a top character and a top player. I’m sure he’ll look forward to playing against his old team-mates.

“He’ll know them and they’ll know him. I’m sure we’ll see the best of Harry in that game.”