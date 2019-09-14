Reports: Manchester United star agrees new contract, becomes club’s highest-paid player

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United superstar David de Gea has agreed a new contract with the club – the new terms also make him the highest-paid player in the club, according to reports.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been attracting a lot of interest from clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid, as his current deal with Manchester United is set to expire in another nine months.

The Daily Record reports, via SportBible, that De Gea will remain at United on a new and improved deal that would also make him the highest-paid player in the history of the club.

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper will apparently earn £13.3million per season after tax, which is roughly around £255,000 per week. The contract is also expected to extend his time by another five years, until 2024 June.

His current contract at Old Trafford entitles him to nearly £200,000 per week, however, for quite some time in the recent past, he was unhappy about receiving lesser wages than he thought what he deserved.

In case you did not know, star midfielder and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Paul Pogba earns £255,000 per week as well, which in turn makes him the other highest-paid player at Manchester United.