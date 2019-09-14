Virgil Van Dijk almost signed for a Championship club before joining Liverpool

Ahead of Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League clash versus Liverpool, manager Steve Bruce revealed that he almost signed Virgil van Dijk while he was a manager at Hull City.

“Virgil van Dijk: wow, what a player,” Steve Bruce said, before adding:

“We all know how good Liverpool are up front, but signing him and the keeper [Alisson Becker] gave Liverpool the backbone they needed, just took them to the next level.”

“I could have taken him [Van Dijk] to Hull. I had dinner with Kenny Dalglish and the owner of Celtic, Dermot Desmond, in Barbados – I’m name-dropping now – and Desmond was waxing lyrical about the best players he’s had. He was saying: ‘[Henrik] Larsson is definitely, definitely the best I’ve seen play for Celtic in my ownership but what I can’t understand is nobody has gone for Van Dijk.’“

“And I thought: ‘That’s interesting, he’s seen a lot of football over the last 12 years,’ so I tried to get him before he went to Southampton but I had no chance.”

Van Dijk, who joined Celtic from FC Groningen, left the Scottish club and joined Southampton for €15.7million – nearly five times of what they had to pay for him when they bought him from the Dutch side.

And after spending nearly three seasons with The Saints, the Dutchman broke the world record for a defender’s transfer fee, as he joined Liverpool for a mind-boggling €84.7million.

And the rest, as they say, is history for the 28-year-old who was recently crowned Europe’s best men’s footballer by UEFA.

Quotes via The Guardian.