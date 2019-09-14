Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns two Manchester United stars ahead of Leicester City clash

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned star strikers Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford that they need to score more during games, if they have to maintain their place in the squad.

During the summer transfer window, the Norweigian showed just how much faith he had on his two main attackers, as he offloaded Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku due to their below-par performances last season. However, quite unfortunately, neither Rashford nor Martial have been able to repay his faith in any manner.

Rashford started the 2019-20 season brilliantly, scoring a goal against Chelsea. But after the Chelsea game, he suffered from a dip in form and has since then accounted for nothing but a solitary goal, in three other Premier League appearances.

Martial has also scored two goals from three 2019-20 Premier League appearances till date, but the problem for both attackers lies in the fact that they were not able to convert most of their chances.

As a result, United – who began their campaign with a 4-0 win against Chelsea – haven’t won a single game since, and Solskjaer is visibly disappointed.

“You have 38 [league] games, so if you can have 19 goals [each] as a partnership, with those two, so around 40 goals, that’s OK, but it’s not top, top class,” he said, in the pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Leicester City.

“[To become better] it’s anticipation, knowing which position you’re in, because the quality is there, definitely, and we’re learning where to run, when to run, how to run, and the last finish, they’ve got to do, of course.”

“They’re practising all the time and hopefully we can see Dan and Marcus getting goals this week, and Anthony can come next week,” he concluded.

Quotes via Metro.