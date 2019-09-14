Premier League 2019-20: Manchester United vs Leicester City – predicted XI

Manchester United and Leicester City will soon face off each other in what promises to be a fiery Premier League encounter at the iconic Old Trafford stadium. A worrying factor for the hosts is their big list of injury concerns, as Antony Martial, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba have already been ruled out due to injury.

The participation of Aaron-Wan Bissaka and Jesse Lingard are doubtful as well, and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest headache ahead of the match today, will be to field a competitive lineup against the Foxes.

That being said, let’s take a look at FOX Sports Asia‘s predicted lineup for the Red Devils as their gear up to welcome Brendan Rodgers and co. to their home turf:

Upon asked about the various injured players in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said:

“I can’t promise any of them will be on the pitch but we’ll try to get one or two more on the bench than starting. Let’s see when we get to the game. Maybe next weekend, we’ll have more of them back.”

“We don’t really know who is going to be available. Maybe Aaron [Wan-Bissaka], maybe Jesse [Lingard] and I think maybe that’s it from the ones that had to pull out [of the internationals], but I can’t promise those two will be available either.”

“You’ve got players who can come in with loads of experience, you’ve got Juan [Mata], Nemanja [Matic] and Ash [Young]. They’re the ones who didn’t start the first game that have got to step up.”

From what the Norwegian has mentioned, it looks like Young, Matic and Mata are likely to form a part of the lineup, whereas Lingard and Wan-Bissaka may be benched.

De Gea, Maguire in defence, McTominay in midfield, James and Rashford in attack are more-or-less sure of their place in the starting lineup, given their current form and/or importance in the team.