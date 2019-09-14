Liverpool star leaks topless WhatsApp image of Mohamed Salah as prank

Mohamed Salah has recently spoken out about his alleged spat with Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, but it appears he may have ignored another teammate in the process.

Dejan Lovren and Salah are close friends in the squad, and like any other football teammates, like to play a prank or two on each other.

Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah – Trouble in Liverpool paradise? | The John Dykes Show

The Croatian has now shared a rather hilarious WhatsApp conversation with the Egyptian, which features a topless picture of the attacking player and some other interesting tales in between. Take a look.

Salah says he sent him the image “by mistake”, but Lovren is clearly having none of it, as he proceeds to roast the former Chelsea and AS Roma star for taking the photograph.

He writes – “Don’t worry I will post it for you” while Salah responds with – “Ohh come on. Take it easy no need to be Jealous”.

The current bunch of Liverpool players are a tight knit group that have already seen a measure of success after winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season, and have their eyes on more glory this time around with the Premier League up there too.

While Lovren finds it difficult to make it to the first team, Salah is integral to the Reds’ future success.