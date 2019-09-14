Mohamed Salah finally responds to reports of spat with Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has finally responded to reports of a spat with teammate Sadio Mane.

Mane was caught raging at Mohamed Salah after being substituted in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Burnley in the English Premier League. The Egyptian hadn’t passed the ball to his teammate on a couple of occasions, which infuriated Mane.

The Senegalese was seen gesturing and arguing with his teammates on the bench soon after being taken off. However, Salah has now posted a hilarious tweet hinting that things are back to normal between the two.

Previously, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had tried to downplay the incident as well.

“I’ve seen it now and again. Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad. That’s just us pushing each other all the time. I think that’s important,” he said.

“We all want to do better, we all want to improve, but we’re really close and I think we can deal with that. I’m not sure [what set him off] to be honest. I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he came in, he was laughing and joking.

“The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that. He performed really well again. Him and Bobby [Roberto Firmino] were really big second ball. He had a fantastic game. Like I said, we want to push each other. We want to improve all the time, I quite like that now and again. I think we need it.”