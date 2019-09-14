Reports: Manchester United superstar signs new deal amid rumours of Juventus move

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was supposedly in a contract standoff with the club again and with him entering the last year of his deal, rumours of a possible departure started making the rounds.

De Gea’s original contract with United was due to expire in the summer this year but the Premier League giants exercised their option of extending it by another year. It was widely being reported that the Spaniard now wants to leave the club and was linked with a move to Juventus.

But in another twist in the saga, Daily Record now report that the 28-year-old has now signed a bumper new deal with the club. The report goes on to add that the contract extension will make De Gea the best-paid player in the club, ahead of Paul Pogba.

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper looks set to earn €15million net per season and will stay at the club for another five seasons. United board would be happy to close this deal down as they risked losing De Gea on a free next summer.

United have been linked with the likes of Jan Oblak as a possible replacement for the Spaniard but looks like those rumours can be put to bed for now.