Solskjaer believes Man United heading in right direction despite results

Despite a poor run of results, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees no reason for Manchester United to change their approach.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Manchester United were still heading in the right direction, but the manager is eager for improved results.

The Premier League giants have won just three of their past 16 competitive games ahead of hosting Leicester City on Saturday.

Despite that run, Solskjaer – who took over in December last year – sees no need to change his approach at United.

“There’s always pressure when you’re here, but of course I’m confident in what we’re doing,” he told UK newspapers.

“We’ve got a plan and the performances haven’t told me that we need to change direction. Results, that’s a different matter, but when you concede three goals from four chances, there’s not a lot you can control.

“There are games we should have won. We know that, but that’s another matter. We can control how we play, how we practice and how we prepare.”

United are eighth in the Premier League table, already seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool and five behind Manchester City.

While third-placed Leicester could be among the clubs challenging Manchester United for a top-four finish this season, Solskjaer preferred to focus on his own side.

“I don’t want to talk too much about Leicester. I see them as a good team. I see Man United as the biggest and best club in the world, that’s the thing,” he said.

“I’m sure they want to get into the top four as we do.”