Pep Guardiola says Manchester City star can reach same level as Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Raheem Sterling has the capability to reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Talking to the media ahead of City’s Premier League clash vs Norwich City, Guardiola said that the England international is still not at the level of the two greats but the team will help him to reach that level.

“Right now he is not in that level, I wish maybe in the future,” Guardiola told the media.

“It would be a dream for him, for all of us and for him, but right now these two guys the last decade have scored 50, 60 goals every season and I don’t know how many assists.

“They have won the Ballon d’Or and all the individual prizes every single season, except maybe last season.

“So the consistency of these two guys – they are legends, they are something unique in world football. And if Raheem can target that level, wow.

“We will be here to help him and of course he can do it, I will not be the guy to say don’t think about that. No, absolutely not, I want it.

“But right now, nobody, not in this club but in all the clubs in the world, nobody can compare to what they have done every single week for 10 years. They [Messi and Ronaldo] are absolute legends and nobody can compare, nobody.”