Ole Gunnar Solskjaer passes verdict on David de Gea’s future at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he is still hopeful that star goalkeeper David de Gea will continue to remain at the club, by signing a new contract at the end of the 2019-20 season.

“I want David to stay here,” Solskjaer said.

“He knows that and he’s the best goalkeeper in the world, we’ve seen that over the years and I hope I can make sure he’ll finish his career at Man United at the highest level.”

“And there have been loads of talks, lots of discussions between David and the club and hopefully we can get it done.”

In case you did not know, the Manchester United shot-stopper’s current contract will terminate in 2020 June, and the Spaniard will be able to enter pre-contract negotiations with clubs interested in him, from 2020 January – according to Mirror.

Meanwhile, it is already well-known that the Red Devils have often tried and failed to hold talks with the former Atletico Madrid ‘keeper. Moreover, rumours have further suggested that he had verbally agreed on a new six-year deal.

The 28-year-old has been rumoured to sign a £375,000-a-week deal and sources close to him say he has always put footballing decisions ahead of monetary motivations, since De Gea believes he can still win silverware with United.