Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reveals key difference between Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United brought on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace Jose Mourinho in December 2018. The Norwegian had an instant impact, boosting his side to contend for the top four spots again. Star player Marcus Rashford has now discussed what makes him different than his predecessor.

Manchester United star commended manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, stating that he understands the player due to him being one himself.

“He’s [Solskjaer] very different but that’s expected because he’s played,” said Rashford. (via BBC Sport)

“Off the pitch, he understands the players a bit more.”

The England international then compared the Norwegian to his predecessor Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by the club in December 2018.

“I don’t think it was a problem for him because he’s obviously a top manager and he has his way of reading people but for me when a manager has played they have lived the lifestyle and might be a bit more understanding.”

Rashford finished by saying that the entire team is behind Solskjaer and his vision of the future.

“Everyone’s confident in the manager, for one, and we may not be doing what he’s telling us to perfection yet but the initial response to his tactics, his training has been phenomenal.

“For me, his plan, it’s not just a plan for just this season or just the next game, it’s a plan for years.

“I think he needs to be backed in the position that we’re in now. We don’t need this rotation of managers because you never settle.”

Manchester United next face Leicester City in the Premier League.