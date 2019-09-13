Reports: Manchester United offer star player new improved contract despite poor start to season

Manchester United haven’t enjoyed the best of starts to the season, despite investing heavily in their squad this summer. The Red Devils have won just one of their four games so far, losing one, and drawing the other two. Despite that, they are now set to offer one player an improved contract.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United are preparing to offer an improved contract to centre-back Victor Lindelof. The Swede has started all of United’s games this season, alongside the world’s most expensive defender, Harry Maguire.

As per the report, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his current backline to remain intact in the near future. Manchester United already have Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on long-term contracts, meanwhile, Luke Shaw signed a new deal recently. Victor Lindelof, then, is the only part of the backline yet to extend his stay.

Furthermore, the Sweden international is also in line for doubling his weekly wages, with the Old Trafford outfit offering him £150,000 weekly. He is, however, not the only part of the United backline in talks over a new deal, with goalkeeper David de Gea also in the same position.

Reports last month had claimed that Barcelona showed an interest in Lindelof after failing to sign Matthijs de Ligt. However, any contract extension would result in the Spanish giants ceasing their interest for the foreseeable future.