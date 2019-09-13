Mauricio Pochettino reveals what ex Tottenham star told him before leaving club

Tottenham Hotspur haven’t got off to the best of starts this season, and worries are increasing that they may fall significantly short of their tremendous season last time out.

It seemed to all start during the summer transfer window, where several players were linked with a move away from the club after reaching the UEFA Champions League (UCL) finals.

One of those players was Kieran Trippier, who ditched North London to join Atletico Madrid, and he didn’t exactly leave on the best of terms.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has now revealed what exactly happened with the England International. He also recalled that Trippier sent him a text message which he didn’t receive because of a change in phone numbers.

“I didn’t see [Trippier’s comments], but I heard about it. I can explain how I feel. We had a conversation where he explained he was going to move to Atletico Madrid – nothing more,” Poch said, per Sky Sports.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) when Harry Kane arrived back he said to me ‘did you get Kieran’s text?’ I said ‘no’ because I changed my number. Maybe because he doesn’t have the new number.

“Because he believe his words were twisted – I don’t know nothing more. Kieran translated this message to me through Harry Kane. He wanted to tell me. But I’ve got no problem with Kieran.

“In football decisions happen and players move from one club to another. What happened, happened and we need to move on and he needs to think of Atletico Madrid and be happy there.

“There’s no point to talk about if something happened or didn’t happen. The reality is one reality, but who is right in all this process? There’s no point in talking. But I keep very good memories from him.”

“After the summer he came to see me, he asked me for a meeting and said ‘gaffer, I think I have a good possibility and for different reasons I would like to accept the offer from Atletico Madrid’.”