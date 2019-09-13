Former Manchester United goalkeeper reveals who can replace David De Gea

David De Gea is yet to sign a new contract at Manchester United, and of their former legendary goalkeepers has now weighed in on the debate surrounding the talented Spaniard.

Edwin Van der Sar spent several successful years at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson and believes the time may have come for a replacement to be sought.

“Other goalkeepers can also fill the gap,” said Van der Sar, who is currently Ajax’s chief executive officer.

“There are a few Premier League goalkeepers playing at the club who can also take the step up.

“I was 34 when I went to United, so there are lots of opportunities there.

“The decision needs to come at a certain point. It’s taken a long time now, so it’s a case of ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but I’m not a director of United.”

“Your form differs. He has been for so long at such a high level, so at a certain point it gets noticed [when your form dips], maybe not the first two times, but then people start to write about it. But he’ll be fine. He’s a great goalkeeper.”

The Dutchman has been linked with taking over as sporting director at United, though he has denied there is truth to those rumours.