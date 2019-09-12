On-loan Real Madrid star reveals the best team he has ever seen

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos, currently on loan from Real Madrid, has revealed that Liverpool are the best team he has ever played against.

Ceballos moved to Arsenal on a year-long loan deal from Madrid but the London-based side have no option to make the deal permanent upon expiry. He has had a good start to his life in the Premier League and has quickly become one of the Arsenal fans’ favourites.

While in conversation with The Guardian, the 23-year-old revealed how he was blown away by Liverpool’s pressing when the Gunners met last season’s UEFA Champions League winners in the Premier League this season. The Reds won the match 3-1.

“I’ve never seen anything like what I saw at Anfield; I haven’t seen a team that plays better, that presses like them, the way the fans carry them along.

“They take the air from you. You spend so much time defending and when you want to do something with the ball, when you want to breathe, they’re back on top of you. They’re very well-drilled.

“We can’t compare it at the moment. We’re working on some similar things but Jürgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool in 2015. Unai came last season. Arsenal finished a point short of the Champions League and a small step from winning the Europa League; his arrival will be positive.

“In a few years Arsenal will be in the top 10 teams globally, competing for everything.”