Manchester United star reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo told him to stay at the club to grow into a better player

Manchester United star Andreas Pereira has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo’s words helped him decide to stay at the club.

Pereira joined United from Dutch side PSV back in 2012 and has progressed through the ranks to make it to the first team. The Brazilian has also been sent on loans, to Granada and Valencia in his seven-year-long stay at the club but now finds him in the thick of things as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to bring the club back on track.

While writing for Manchester United’s official website, Pereira revealed that Nani and Anderson introduced him to Ronaldo, after the Portuguese talisman had completed his move to Real Madrid, who then told him to continue what he’s doing.

“Nani and Anderson told him I was a player so he told me straight away: ‘You’re at the right club. Keep doing what you’re doing, work hard. I know the people at United and they’ll help you to grow into a better player’.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo is saying that to you, it means so much. In my head it was like… wow, I just spoke with one of the greatest players of all time. He was right there near me, he said this to me, so you listen now,” Pereira wrote.