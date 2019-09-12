On-loan Real Madrid star accepts he has done better in two games at new club than in two years at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, who is currently on loan at Premier League giants Arsenal, believes that he has done better in just two games in England than he did in two years with Madrid.

Ceballos moved to Arsenal on a year-long loan deal from Madrid but the London-based side have no option to make the deal permanent upon expiry. He has had a good start to his life in the Premier League and has quickly become one of the Arsenal fans’ favourites.

While in conversation with The Guardian, the 23-year-old opened up on how Arsenal have better to him than Madrid in such a short time.

“You have to be realistic. The two good games I’ve had so far for Arsenal I never had in two years at Madrid. I didn’t play a lot but it’s also true that, when I played, I didn’t play as I can. That’s related to confidence but you have to be self-critical,” he said.

Ceballos even claimed that he hasn’t found much difference in size of the two clubs – Real Madrid and Arsenal – so far.

“I love the city, I love the Premier League and love Arsenal. I’m just really, really happy to be part of this great club. I’ve hardly noticed any difference in size between Real Madrid and Arsenal.

“And the fans are very passionate, they love the players. It’s much easier to adapt because they make you feel like you’ve been at the club forever. I love the way everyone’s treated me. They’ve put a lot of faith in me.”