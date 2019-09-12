Dani Ceballos compares Arsenal teammate with Cristiano Ronaldo and picks best player in the team

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos, on loan from Real Madrid, has revealed that Alexandre Lacazette is the best player at the club and has even compared striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ceballos moved to Arsenal on a year-long loan deal from Madrid but the London-based side have no option to make the deal permanent upon expiry. He has had a good start to his life in the Premier League and has quickly become one of the Arsenal fans’ favourites.

While in conversation with The Guardian, the 23-year-old opened up on the Gunners’ attacking line and why he thinks Aubameyang is of a similar mould to Ronaldo at Madrid. He even added that Lacazette is the best player at the club.

“We’ve got a very good, compact side and the three up front really make the difference. You can compare [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang to Cristiano [Ronaldo] when he was at Madrid in the sense that he plays close to the goal, he lives for scoring.

“He’s very important for us, fundamental. [Nicolas] Pépé is very direct. And [Alexandre] Lacazette, for me, is the best player: he understands the game perfectly and, if he’s 100%, he’s going to give us so much,” he said.