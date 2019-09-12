Premier League |

Manchester United fans hail Robin van Persie for scoring at Etihad again in Vincent Kompany testimonial

Manchester United fans were on the seventh heaven as Robin van Persie rolled back the years with a goal and an assist for the Premier League All-Stars vs Manchester City Legends in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial match.

City legends took the lead through Martin Petrov but Robbie Keane and Van Persie sent the PL All-Stars ahead with two strikes. However, Benjani scored a late goal to ensure the match ends in a 2-2 draw.

After the match, United fans took to Twitter to hail the Dutch striker’s performance. That he wore the club’s shin pads on the night was an added advantage.

 

Comments