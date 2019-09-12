Manchester United fans hail Robin van Persie for scoring at Etihad again in Vincent Kompany testimonial

Manchester United fans were on the seventh heaven as Robin van Persie rolled back the years with a goal and an assist for the Premier League All-Stars vs Manchester City Legends in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial match.

City legends took the lead through Martin Petrov but Robbie Keane and Van Persie sent the PL All-Stars ahead with two strikes. However, Benjani scored a late goal to ensure the match ends in a 2-2 draw.

After the match, United fans took to Twitter to hail the Dutch striker’s performance. That he wore the club’s shin pads on the night was an added advantage.

Robin van Persie wearing United shin pads. Once a red, always a red! 🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/f2plJuUHpp — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 11, 2019

Robin van Persie scores at the Etihad. Some things never change. 🤩 #Tackle4MCR #MUFC [Sky] pic.twitter.com/jqfGDlE91y — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 11, 2019

A 36 year old Robin van Persie would do a better job at ST for United than a Welbeck wannabe pic.twitter.com/ZKNDYPxaXe — Mohamad🇾🇪🔰 (@UtdMohamad) September 11, 2019

It’s sad to think that players such as Michael Carrick (38), Paul Scholes (44), & Robin Van Persie (36) would all stil get into the current Manchester United side.#mufc — Man Utd Fans (@United4fans) September 11, 2019

An unrealistic signing id love – Robin Van Persie from Feyenoord. 36 years old, still scores goals. Plays in midfield now, would be a perfect addition to our club. Won’t happen though. https://t.co/B7lkalo216 — cönnor (@LEANDROTROSSARD) September 11, 2019

Robin Van Persie rolling back the years… 🥅🎯 pic.twitter.com/2eyTsc6Fwy — 𝔽𝕏 (@footerx_) September 11, 2019