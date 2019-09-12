Ex Manchester United star rejects club’s approach to appoint him sporting director

Manchester United have been searching for a technical and sporting director for a while now. The Red Devils have never had someone to fill in that post and were recently linked with several of their ex-players for the same. However, one of their former greats has turned down the opportunity.

Manchester United great Edwin van der Sar has revealed that he is currently focused on the Ajax job, thus distancing himself from the speculation linking him to the role of sporting director at his ex-club.

“No, I’m focused on my job as chief executive at Ajax,” Van der Sar said. (via Goal)

“We had a fantastic year in Europe last year, also won the league in Holland.

“We want Ajax at a higher European level and making sure we get back to the elite. That’s what we’re working on.

“I’m enjoying my time at Ajax. We touched the top level last year and we have to make sure we have the best opportunity to stay there.”

Van der Sar spent six seasons as Manchester United number one before ultimately moving on in 2011. The Dutchman came back for one special appearance with his boyhood club VV Noordwijk, before joining Ajax’s set up.

In 2012, the goalkeeper took on the role at Ajax as their marketing director before being promoted to CEO in 2016. He himself oversaw a period during which the Dutch club reached the finals of the Europa League and made it into the semi-finals of the Champions League.