Manchester United second-worst team from the spot in Premier League over last decade, reveal stats

Manchester United have had a slow start to their season, with the Red Devils failing to win three out of their four games so far. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could be termed as unlucky for not sealing the deal in at least two of those games, thanks to a couple of missed penalties. Stats show that the problem runs much deeper, however.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came face-to-face with an unusual problem during the early weeks of the Premier League season. The Norwegian had on his hands, not one but two designated penalty takers. Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba exchanged duties between themselves but unfortunately, both ended up missing crucial spot-kicks resulting in Manchester United dropping points.

Thanks to those missed penalties, Manchester United now have the second-worst record in the Premier League from the spot, as calculated by Daily Mail. The Red Devils have missed seventeen of their fifty-eight spot-kicks in the last decade and are left with a success rate of only 70.7 per cent. Norwich City, meanwhile, are the only team to have recorded a worse conversion rate than the Old Trafford outfit, missing sixteen of their forty-three penalties.

The responsibility of those misses is also divided among several players. Wayne Rooney, who is currently playing in Major League Soccer, has missed five of those spot-kicks, while Robin van Persie, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, and Paul Pogba are also guilty of fluffing their lines.