Arsene Wenger slams Manchester United, gives them no chance of winning Premier League

Arsene Wenger knows a thing or two about winning big trophies such as the Premier League, and he doesn’t believe the current crop of Manchester United players have enough to challenge this season.

“When you see Man Utd, they are one of the examples where there is a potential there,’ he revealed to beIN Sports. “But they have not found a collective way.

“Maybe these players are not mature enough to carry the team play of a team like Man United, altogether. That is the question mark now.

Would David de Gea like to be the next captain of Manchester United?

“You feel there is something coming out but it’s not ready. When you watch them play, they are not a candidate to fight for the championship.

“Will they emulate what (Ryan) Giggs, (Paul) Scholes, (David) Beckham did over a number of years? Personally, I’m not convinced.”

United haven’t impressed too many football pundits this season, despite starting strongly in the season with a 4-0 victory over Chelsea at home.

A defeat against Crystal Palace at home, and draws against both Wolves and Southampton have pegged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back as the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool continue to rule the roost.

With the International break over, all eyes will be on the Red Devils once again.