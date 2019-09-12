WATCH: Paul Scholes hits stunning no-look pass against Manchester City legends

Paul Scholes rolled back the years and produced a moment of sheer magic while playing for the Premier League XI against Manchester City legends in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial match.

The Premier League legends had goals from Robbie Keane and Robin van Persie to thank for being in the lead, but a late goal from Benjani ensured the spoils were shared on the night.

However, the best moment of the night perhaps came from Manchester darling Paul Scholes, who showed he truly still has got it, after a terrific no-look pass that had the opposition defence in splits.

With reports that Manchester United are set to spend in January, do they need to sign a new midfielder? 📝 Let us know using #TheDebate! This man could probably still do a job…😉pic.twitter.com/OWm8I47W5z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 11, 2019

That brilliant piece of skill wasn’t enough to help the Premier League legends to a win though, as an early mistake from Scholes’ former teammate Gary Neville allowed Martin Petrov to score the opener.

🎙 – “Gary, Gary, Gary – what on earth are you doing!?” 🤣@GNev2 loses his man early on and Manchester City’s legends have the lead through Petrov! Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League now or follow: https://t.co/sQrqruDjUj pic.twitter.com/CQ3spu8Gp1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 11, 2019

However, in his own testimonial, Vincent Kompany was absent due to injury.