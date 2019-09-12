Liverpool give teenager Glatzel new long-term contract

While recovering following knee surgery, teenage striker Paul Glatzel has signed a new long-term Liverpool contract.

Liverpool have announced teenage striker Paul Glatzel has signed a new long-term contract after firing the team to FA Youth Cup glory last term.

Glatzel captained the Reds to victory in the competition, scoring eight goals in their run to the final, where he converted the winning penalty to down Manchester City.

The 18-year-old trained with Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign but is recovering from knee surgery after he was injured in a pre-season friendly.

“It’s a great feeling obviously,” Glatzel, who has represented both England and Germany at youth level, told Liverpool’s official website.

“I was disappointed to get my injury at the start of the season, but it’s a great feeling and it shows that the club has got faith in me. Now I can just focus on my rehab and get back on the pitch.

“I’ve been at the club for so long and I just want to keep going and see where it takes me. Hopefully I can crack on now and keep going. The contract makes it easier.

“Mentally, it’s good to be able to focus on the rehab and know that there’s people that have faith in me and they know I’ll come back from my injury stronger and I’ll be ready when I’m back on the pitch.”

Glatzel scored 28 goals for Liverpool’s Under-18s in 2018-19.