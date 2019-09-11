Ex-Chelsea star calls David de Gea average; says Manchester United could sell him

David de Gea is in a strange spell, with the Manchester United goalkeeper dropping his standards below his usual level. This loss in form has seen the Spaniard lose his permanent place in the national team as well, with Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga now rotating with him in goal. One former Blues star has even stated that United may sell De Gea if they are offered the right deal.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer says that David de Gea’s form may lead Manchester United to sell him. The Australian shot-stopper remarks that the Spaniard’s performances have been average in the last six months and the Red Devils may offload him for the right price.

“They will have to come to a decision at some point on whether his value is the same as what he is asking for,” Schwarzer said. (via Goal)

“There’s speculation about him and then there’s the fact that he may still choose to leave.

“Ultimately there comes the point where your history and your past performances only get you so far. It is about now. If you look at his last six months, his average performances haven’t been anywhere near what they have been in the past.

“If you break it down, a lot of goals have come from direct mistakes from De Gea. Probably more than in the entire six or seven-year period before. There is always a balancing act as a player. What’s your current value? Your recent performances come into that.

“Can he get to the level he was at before? Part of that is being consistent. Consistency is not a word I would associate with David de Gea over the last six months. If not more.”

De Gea has less than a year remaining on his contract, which allows him to sign a pre-contract with any team next January. However, recent reports have stated that an agreement over a contract extension is close.