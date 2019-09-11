Manchester City legend names Liverpool star as the best in Premier League history

Liverpool have assembled one of the most fearsome squads in Europe, one which ultimately helped them win the UEFA Champions League. And now, one Manchester City great has pinpointed a certain Liverpool star and called him the best player in Premier League history in his particular position.

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany named Virgil van Dijk as the best centre-back he has seen in the Premier League era. The Belgian defender picked the Dutchman ahead of John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Matic and several others.

“I would bring it back to Virgil van Dijk, he’s not been on the scene as long as Terry, Ferdinand who have been around for a long time but the signs he’s shown in the last few years,” said Kompany. (via Goal)

“He’s shown if he had been around longer he’d have been at the top for a long time. The Liverpool before Van Dijk and after are a completely different setup. I’ll give him that one.”

Since joining Liverpool in January 2018, Van Dijk has been brilliant. The Dutchman showed his true colours in his first full season at the club, as he helped his side win the UEFA Champions League. Furthermore, the centre-back was also proclaimed as the UEFA Player of the Year for 2019 and is nominated for the Ballon d’Or.