Chelsea midfielder says his time with club already over, wants to be sold in next transfer window

Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon has said that his time at the club is already over and he wants to leave as soon as possible.

The 25-year-old has been loaned out to multiple clubs after signing for the Blues back in 2012. In a seven-year association with Chelsea, Piazon has made only three appearances for the club, all of which came back in 2012. He even extended his contract with the club until 2021 in the summer before being sent out on loan yet again.

He has been loaned out to Malaga, Vitesse, Eintracht Frankfurt, Reading, Fulham, Chievo and is currently on loan at Rio Ave. While in conversation with Portuguese daily A Bola, the Brazilian attacking midfielder expressed his frustration and said that his time with Chelsea is now over.

Piazon even revealed that he had raised the same issue three years ago but it didn’t go down well with the Premier League club.

“My time at Chelsea is already over,” he told A Bola. “I’m 25, I’ve been on loan several times. I’ve been at Chelsea since 2011, I’ve been on loan almost all over Europe.

“I’m tired of playing here and there, I need a place where I can feel at home. I want to know that in July I will return to the same place, to the same house.

“I’d have a good season on loan, but I’d come back and was soon loaned again. There was no point in going out on loan, playing well, coming back, not being used and being loaned again.

“There comes a time in your career that makes no sense anymore. By the way, I said exactly that three years ago and it didn’t go so well at Chelsea, it generated some discomfort.”