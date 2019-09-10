Tottenham lose new signing Lo Celso until end of October after hip injury

Giovani Lo Celso will be kept waiting for a first Tottenham start after being forced to remain on the sidelines by injury.

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been ruled out until late October after suffering a hip injury on international duty.

The 23-year-old was the target of several heavy challenges during Argentina’s bruising 0-0 friendly draw against Chile in Los Angeles last week and had to be withdrawn in the 53rd minute.

Charles Aranguiz caught the Spurs loanee with a crude studs-up challenge but Lo Celso later claimed the blow to his ankle was “nothing to worry about”.

A statement on Tottenham’s official website on Tuesday read: “He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October.”

Lo Celso joined Spurs from Real Betis on August 8 on an initial loan deal which can be made permanent at the end of the season, but has been restricted to just three substitute appearances so far in the Premier League.

Speaking a fortnight after his signing, boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was “still so far away from what we expect from him” and “we won’t expect too much from him”.