Ex-Arsenal star reveals what went wrong for Arsene Wenger in his final season

Former Arsenal star Per Mertesacker revealed that legendary manager Arsene Wenger put too much trust on his squad, and that caused problems for him in his final season with the club, in 2018.

In his autobiography, ‘Per Mertesacker: Big Friendly German’, he said: “When we lost one game, we often lost a few in a row. We could show off our class across six FA Cup games, but 38 League matches in 10 months were a different matter. We simply lacked the consistency all top teams need.”

“You couldn’t win the League on eight defeats a year. Arsene Wenger was always the kind of manager whose belief in his team’s qualities was steady as a rock and who approached matters with never-ending patience.”

“He didn’t lose his nerve during losing streaks, either. He stuck with his convictions and his players, no matter how strong the wind was blowing. It was his greatest strength.”

“Wondering whether it was also his greatest weakness and whether he was too lenient with us is, in my opinion, a little too simplistic.”

“If the fans had got their way, there would have been five new top signings every year. ‘Spend some f***ing money!’ they would chorus from the stands after defeats.

“But Wenger trusted the players he had. I never met another manager who believed more strongly in his squad’s ability.”

Before the 2017-18 season ended, Wenger had announced that he would be leaving Arsenal, after spending 22 years of his career with the Premier League giants.

He finished with the Gunners on a disappointing note, slumping to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League and exiting the Europa League at the semi-final stage.