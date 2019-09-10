France World Cup winner slams Liverpool for not signing him, spreading fake allegations

Liverpool may have become a juggernaut over the past couple of years, but one man isn’t quite pleased with the actions of the Reds.

Nabil Fekir looked set to complete a move to Anfield last summer, before the move sensationally fell through, presumably due to a failed medical caused by a knee injury.

However, the Frenchman has now revealed that there was nothing wrong with his knee at all, and they were mere allegations that hurt him and his family.

“Lots of lies were told and they affected me,” he said to L’Equipe.

“Especially those told about my family. It hurt them and me. Especially when you know that’s what being told is false.

“What was said is not the truth. My knee is good – I had a quick medical check at Clairefontaine (France’s national training base) – my knee wasn’t even mentioned. If my knee had been in such a bad state, would Aulas (Lyon chairman Jean-Michel) have made [a huge offer to keep me]?

“But the worst thing is the idea that people could suggest that it’s because of my family that the transfer didn’t happen. It’s a lie. But you have to live with it.”

“You want the truth? Even I don’t know – I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me. At some point they wanted to have me believe it was because of my knee – but an excuse needed to be found.”

“The medical tests that I did at Clairefontaine were very clear – my knee is perfectly fine and I feel fine. There are no issues at all with my knee.”