Manchester United defender Dalot completes hip treatment in China

Diogo Dalot’s bid to recover from a hip issue has taken him all the way to China, and the Manchester United defender is set to return.

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has finished a 10-day injury treatment programme at Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.

The Portuguese full-back arrived in Shanghai on August 29 to undergo rehabilitation on a hip problem with physiotherapist Eduardo Santos, SIPG confirmed.

Santos gained prominence in 2015 for his work with David Luiz, then of Paris Saint-Germain, and now heads up SIPG’s medical department.

Dalot has not featured in a competitive match for United this season but a statement on the CSL side’s website described his rehabilitation as being “successfully” completed.

“Although it is a long journey, it is worthwhile for me,” Dalot was quoted as saying.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month suggested the 20-year-old would be ready to return after the international break, potentially putting him in the frame for Saturday’s Premier League match against Leicester City.