Emerson injury against Finland ‘nothing serious’

Chelsea have been given a boost after an injury scare for left-back Emerson Palmieri on international duty.

Emerson Palmieri delivered positive news on his injury status after limping off in the early stages of Italy’s win over Finland on Sunday.

The Chelsea left-back pulled up while chasing Teemu Pukki and had be substituted in the eighth minute of the Euro 2020 qualifying match in Tampere.

The sight of defender Emerson making way would have been worrying for Frank Lampard, who has started him in each of Chelsea’s four Premier League games this term.

But the 25-year-old took to social media after the match to quell fears over the severity of the suspected muscle issue.

“Very important victory today guys,” Emerson wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunately I had a small injury, but nothing serious. Let’s continue like this!”

Vittoria molto importante oggi ragazzi. Purtroppo ho avuto un piccolo infortunio, ma niente di grave. Continuiamo cosi! #Azzurri #EuropeansQualifiers pic.twitter.com/LVhW0PLj8t — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) September 8, 2019

Roberto Mancini replaced Emerson with Alessandro Florenzi and later confirmed the move was largely for precautionary reasons.

“It’s nothing serious,” the Azzurri boss said. “He came off to avoid making it any worse.”

Italy recovered from the early setback to prevail 2-1 courtesy of second-half goals from Ciro Immobile and Jorginho, Emerson’s team-mate at Stamford Bridge.

Mancini’s men are now six points clear atop Group J ahead of a home meeting with Greece on October 12.