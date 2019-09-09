Ex Chelsea player claims England international should win Ballon d’Or in future

The 2019 Ballon d’Or fast approaches with Virgil van Dijk the big favourite to win it. However, one former Chelsea player has claimed that a certain England international should claim the award in the future.

Ex Chelsea star Tony Cascarino stated that he would rather have Raheem Sterling in his team than Neymar, explaining the latter’s on and off-field antics.

“Who would you rather have: Neymar or Sterling? I’d have Sterling as a player,” he told talkSPORT.

“Try to ignore the antics that have gone on with Neymar off the field, I actually think Sterling’s better on the field.

“His numbers are better and he’s playing in a better team. I’ve seen Neymar do things that no other footballer can do in the game, like a ‘Harlem Globetrotter’ footballer.

“But if you want a player to be brilliant for the team and score goals at the rate Neymar can, Sterling’s your man.”

Cascarino further added that the Englishman could win the Ballon d’Or in the future, provided that he continues to improve.

“I would definitely argue he’s in the top five players in the world,” he continued.

“What excites me about Sterling is the improvement. The improvement has been dramatic.

“If you were to put him on the market tomorrow, Man City wouldn’t take £150 million for him.

“If he continues to improve, he’ll become the first or second [best player in the world] and probably win the Ballon d’Or along the way.

“If he wins the Champions League with Man City and plays a big part in that, and he scores a lot of goals over the course of the season, he’ll have a great chance of winning it [the Ballon d’Or].”

Sterling, however, will have to wait at least another year to win the prestigious award. Premier League rival Virgil van Dijk is the big favourite to claim the individual honour this year, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi trailing behind.