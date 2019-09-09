Reports: Manchester United stars delighted after club offloaded one player

Manchester United had a busy end to the transfer window, as they offloaded three first-team players. Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling left on loan while Matteo Darmian left permanently. Reports now claim that the team was especially glad to see one of them leave.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United stars were delighted to see the back of Alexis Sanchez, as the Chilean left on loan to Inter Milan. The forward was the highest-paid star at the club, earning a whopping £500,000 per week.

The report even claims that one player said as follows on Sanchez’s departure: “He was no Messi so why pay him all that dough.”

Sanchez completed a loan move to Inter Milan in the final few days of the summer transfer window, joining Romelu Lukaku in the process. The Chilean’s stay at Manchester United ended after just eighteen months, during which he scored only five goals across all competitions. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out his return in the future, with Inter holding no obligation to sign him permanently.

“Definitely. This is a loan for a year,” Solskjaer said in a press conference recently.