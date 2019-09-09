Manchester United have suffered from another slow start to the season and are currently on a three-game winless streak. Several other issues have worsened the situation, including a dubious penalty decision by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He, along with Paul Pogba, has now been slammed by a Premier League great.

Premier League and Southampton great Matt le Tissier has slammed Manchester United pair Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba or their penalty woes. The Red Devils have missed two penalties in their four games so far, with both Pogba and Marcus Rashford failing to hit the net.

“It does cause confusion if you have two nominated penalty-takers and you just go, ‘Well, let’s see who fancies it on the day’,” said Le Tissier. (via Mirror)

“That’s not professional, it’s amateurish, schoolboy stuff and that comes down to the manager.

“In that situation, the manager needs to be stronger and just go, ‘Right, you’re the best at penalties, you’re my penalty-taker, if you’re not on the pitch then he can take them, but up until that point, you take them’.

“We had a penalty competition in training to decide who was going to be taking penalties in matches and I won that. I was 20 when I became penalty-taker and there was never any question when I was on the pitch, it was my right and that was my job.”

Le Tissier, meanwhile, also criticized Paul Pogba for his dubious penalty run-up, claiming that he would’ve given the job to Marcus Rashford had he been the coach.

“I was never overly keen on Pogba’s run-up because it used to take so long, it became a bit of theatre and he wasn’t taking it seriously.

“It was all about trying to promote himself as being the big showman and the big ‘Here I am’ without concentrating on the job in hand.

“The way Rashford takes penalties is actually far better and if I was the manager he would be the designated penalty-taker.”

Manchester United are up against Leicester City when the Premier League returns after the international break.