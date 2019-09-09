Former manager reveals Messi and Ronaldo were close to joining Premier League giants

Arsenal’s legendary former manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that the Premier League club once tried to hold negotiations for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Gunners boss has often spoken about the long list of talented players that he wished to sign – some of them later developed into world-renowned icons of the game.

In a recent interview, the Frenchman revealed that he spoke to Lionel Messi about the prospects of moving to Arsenal in 2003, along with the Argentine’s then-La Masia teammate Cesc Fabregas.

“We were in discussions with him when we bought [Cesc] Fabregas because Messi played [with him],” Wenger said in an interview with BeIN Sports.

“You can realise sometimes what fantastic youth teams you had before when you’re a club like Barcelona. In the same team, him, [Gerard] Pique and Fabregas,” he continued.

“Pique and Fabregas came to England [with Manchester United and Arsenal respectively], Messi stayed in Spain. We were interested in him, but he was untouchable at the time.”

Upon asked whether he almost signed Cristiano Ronaldo, he added: “Yes, you have to live with regrets in life, you know. There’s only unachieved business in life and this is a big part of it.”

As we all know, the Argentine star got promoted to the Barcelona senior team soon – and meanwhile, Ronaldo began his career with Manchester United, and the rest, as they say, is history.

