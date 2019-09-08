Former Manchester United coach asks star to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve success

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen feels that Marcus Rashford has the quality to become a world-class footballer, he just needs to believe in his own abilities – just like Cristiano Ronaldo did – to actually become a fantastic player.

“In many ways, Cristiano [Ronaldo] is unique because he had such huge belief in his own ability,” Meulensteen told The Mirror.

“But I do think that Marcus Rashford has got a similar mindset to be the best player he can – and I think he should use Cristiano as his role model at Manchester United.”

“I’m not saying Marcus can be the next Ronaldo – because I think Cristiano is a one-off talent. Ronaldo is one of the all-time greats who will be remembered alongside Pele, Maradona, Messi, Eusebio, and Cruyff,” he further added, before explaining:

“Marcus also can create his own reputation as a fantastic player if he wants it badly enough. That comes only by scoring more goals, winning more games and lifting more titles.”

“He has played most of the early games of his career as a wide attacker – as Cristiano did. But to score more goals, you have to get yourself into more central positions – because that gives you a better chance of putting the ball into the net.”

“Ronaldo learned how to do that and it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to get Rashford to do the same at Manchester United these days.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.