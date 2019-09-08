Reports: Why Britain’s richest man couldn’t buy Manchester United from the Glazers

In a recent interview, Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealed that could not “rationalise” taking over Manchester United from the Glazer family, which he is why he went on to buy French club OGC Nice instead.

Ratcliffe was also keen on buying Chelsea if the proposed Manchester United takeover bid failed, but in the end, that did not happen either.

“We spent quite a lot of time looking at Premier League clubs and their valuations,” he told BBC Radio 5 live in an interview.

“£5billion in revenue from the Premier League, top six clubs being valued at £2billion each and upwards and £450m of net profit before tax.”

“It was difficult to rationalise purchases in the Premier League for us. If you look below the top six, they are all £150m and above.”

“You are going to write a cheque for £50m and get in the Everton cup. Where are you going to go?

“I think the foreseeable future it is off the radar. We have a three-to-five-year project in OGC Nice and that will keep us busy,” he concluded.

In case you did not know, Ratcliffe is the founder of the chemical company INEOS. He was tipped to take over a Premier League side – and it was expected to be Manchester United, given the fact that he is a United fan – but his efforts did not take off in the desired manner.

Ratcliffe was also asked if he had face-to-face talks with Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich.

“No, no. There was some early exchange but we were a significant way apart on valuations. The issue with Chelsea is its stadium. We are all getting older and it is a decade of your life to resolve that,” he replied.

Quotes via Mirror.